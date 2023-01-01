Chicken sandwiches in Statesboro
Statesboro restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro - 91 Briarwood Lane
91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Golden-fried chicken, tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & Ranch on an onion roll.
Bites In The Boro
1302 Statesboro Place Circle, Statesboro
|Tequila Lime Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in our Tequila lime sauce and topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and your choice of cheese
|Grilled/Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Perfectly seasoned tenders topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, pickles, our famous Bites Sauce and your choice of cheese