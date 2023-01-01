Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Statesboro

Statesboro restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro image

 

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro - 91 Briarwood Lane

91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro

Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Golden-fried chicken, tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & Ranch on an onion roll.
Bites In The Boro image

 

Bites In The Boro

1302 Statesboro Place Circle, Statesboro

Tequila Lime Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in our Tequila lime sauce and topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and your choice of cheese
Grilled/Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Perfectly seasoned tenders topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, pickles, our famous Bites Sauce and your choice of cheese
