French fries in Statesboro

Statesboro restaurants
Statesboro restaurants that serve french fries

Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina

514 S Main St, Statesboro

Avg 4.7 (749 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$4.25
More about Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
Patterson's Station 67 image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Patterson's Station 67

26 Independence Way, Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.29
More about Patterson's Station 67

