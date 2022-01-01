Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Statesboro

Statesboro restaurants
Statesboro restaurants that serve nachos

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro image

 

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro

91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Nachos$7.49
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Nachos Muy Loco$8.99
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
BBQ Nachos$11.99
Pork, BBQ Sauce, queso, jalapenos, Cheddar & sour cream piled high on a bed of nachos.
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina

514 S Main St, Statesboro

Avg 4.7 (749 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Nachos$9.75
Grilled steak, black beans, queso, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños & crème fraîche
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$9.25
Buffalo fried chicken, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, ranch dressing, buffalo sauce & queso fresco
Patterson's Station 67 image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Patterson's Station 67

26 Independence Way, Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$10.99
Chicken, queso, and mixed cheese with a side of sour cream and salsa.
