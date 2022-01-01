Nachos in Statesboro
Statesboro restaurants that serve nachos
More about Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro
Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro
91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro
|Mini Nachos
|$7.49
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
|Nachos Muy Loco
|$8.99
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
|BBQ Nachos
|$11.99
Pork, BBQ Sauce, queso, jalapenos, Cheddar & sour cream piled high on a bed of nachos.
More about Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
514 S Main St, Statesboro
|Steak Nachos
|$9.75
Grilled steak, black beans, queso, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños & crème fraîche
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$9.25
Buffalo fried chicken, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, ranch dressing, buffalo sauce & queso fresco