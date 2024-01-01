Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Statesboro

Go
Statesboro restaurants
Toast

Statesboro restaurants that serve po boy

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro image

 

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro - 91 Briarwood Lane

91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gr Shrimp Po' Boy$12.49
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
Fr Shrimp Po' Boy$12.49
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
More about Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro - 91 Briarwood Lane
Item pic

 

BoroTown Po' Boys - 26 Independence Way

26 Independence Way, Statesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Roast Po' Boy$0.00
Savor the rich flavors of a debris sandwich, featuring tender, slow-cooked roast, paired perfectly with creamy horseradish, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce.
More about BoroTown Po' Boys - 26 Independence Way

Browse other tasty dishes in Statesboro

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Mozzarella Sticks

Fajitas

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Statesboro to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.6 (193 restaurants)

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.6 (193 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (700 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (512 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston