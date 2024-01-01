Po boy in Statesboro
Statesboro restaurants that serve po boy
More about Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro - 91 Briarwood Lane
Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro - 91 Briarwood Lane
91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro
|Gr Shrimp Po' Boy
|$12.49
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
|Fr Shrimp Po' Boy
|$12.49
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
More about BoroTown Po' Boys - 26 Independence Way
BoroTown Po' Boys - 26 Independence Way
26 Independence Way, Statesboro
|Pot Roast Po' Boy
|$0.00
Savor the rich flavors of a debris sandwich, featuring tender, slow-cooked roast, paired perfectly with creamy horseradish, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce.