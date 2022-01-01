Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Statesboro

Statesboro restaurants
Toast

Statesboro restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro image

 

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro

91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco$11.99
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
More about Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina

514 S Main St, Statesboro

Avg 4.7 (749 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Shrimp Taco$4.95
Fried shrimp, sweet chili sauce, cabbage slaw, queso fresco & bacon
Chimi Shrimp Taco$4.50
Grilled shrimp marinated in housemade chimichurri, caramelized onions, crème fraîche & cotija cheese
Booyah Shrimp Taco$4.75
Hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in booyah sauce, topped with guacamole, pickled cabbage & mango-habanero relish
More about Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina

