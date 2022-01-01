Shrimp tacos in Statesboro
Statesboro restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro
Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro
91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro
|Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco
|$11.99
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
More about Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
514 S Main St, Statesboro
|Sweet Chili Shrimp Taco
|$4.95
Fried shrimp, sweet chili sauce, cabbage slaw, queso fresco & bacon
|Chimi Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Grilled shrimp marinated in housemade chimichurri, caramelized onions, crème fraîche & cotija cheese
|Booyah Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
Hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in booyah sauce, topped with guacamole, pickled cabbage & mango-habanero relish