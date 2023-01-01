Grits in Statesville
Statesville restaurants that serve grits
More about GATHERINGS Catering & Event Center
GATHERINGS Catering & Event Center
232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville
|Delivered - Wed- Shrimp & Grits
|$14.00
Shrimp & grits with breakfast potatoes, biscuit and fresh fruit cup.
Delivery between 4-6pm.
Leave note in comments with delivery address.
|Wed - Shrimp & Grits
|$13.00
Shrimp & grits with breakfast potatoes, biscuit and fresh fruit cup.
Pick-up between 4-6pm.
Leave note in comments about pick-up time.