Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Seafood Bar & Grill in Downtown/Midtown Sacramento.

1118 16th St.

Popular Items

Crispy Potstickers$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
Crab Cakes$20.00
Pan seared and baked lumps crab meat with roasted pepper aioli and mix greens.
Lobster Roll w/Fries$26.00
Chilled lobster meat, light mayo, green onion garnished on a brioche bun.
Baked Fella Oysters$17.00
Blackened Salmon$28.00
Fresh seard filet with seasonal vegetable, garlic rice, and lemon aioli.
Garlic Noodle$6.99
Cajun Pasta$20.00
Sauteed shrimp, smoked sausage, creamy tomato garlic sauce, spinach, and parmesan cheese, accompanied with two slices of bread.
Clam Linguine$24.00
Manila clams, parmesan cheese, and linguine noodles tossed in a white wine garlic cream sauce, accompanied with two slices of bread.
Lobster Mac and Cheese$29.00
Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce with chunks of lobster meat.
Lemon Pepper Wings$12.50
A fan favorite: tossed in our house made lemon pepper seasoning.
Location

1118 16th St.

Sacramento CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
