Go
Station 8 BBQ image

Station 8 BBQ

Open today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1100 E 3rd St N

Wichita, KS 67214

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

1100 E 3rd St N, Wichita KS 67214

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pourhouse

No reviews yet

Brewpub by Walnut River Brewing Company out of El Dorado.

River City Brewery Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lotus Leaf Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wave

No reviews yet

WAVE is a concert venue and community space in Downtown Wichita. The perfect hybrid of a major event space and your favorite neighborhood bar, WAVE welcomes eclectic crowds of 500-3,500 people for concerts and events in our indoor-outdoor space. Surrender to the backyard vibes with live music, lounge areas and a fine selection of craft beers. Whether you’re kicking back under a sunny sky or a full moon, WAVE’s atmosphere is unforgettable.

Station 8 BBQ

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston