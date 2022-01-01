Station House BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
16319 North Florida Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16319 North Florida Ave
Lutz FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pegasus Lounge & Package
Come in and enjoy!
Shelly's Cafe
Come in and Enjoy!
Class Act Showbar
Come in and enjoy!
Wexford Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!