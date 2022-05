Station No. 3

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

In-house, outdoor picnic tables, curbside & delivery

Locally owned and operated since 2009, the Shaved Duck Smokehouse serves the finest hickory & cherry smoked bbq in town. Known for Burnt Ends, Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, Duroc Baby Back Ribs & Pulled Pork combined with scratch kitchen sides, ribs & sauces.

Full service Catering, box lunches & monthly BBQ Classes