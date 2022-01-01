Go
Station No. 3

Flexitarian gastropub serving your favorite comfort food & drinks. Large outdoor patio with fire pits.

1956 Utah Street

St. Louis MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Shaved Duck Smokehouse

No reviews yet

In-house, outdoor picnic tables, curbside & delivery
Locally owned and operated since 2009, the Shaved Duck Smokehouse serves the finest hickory & cherry smoked bbq in town. Known for Burnt Ends, Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, Duroc Baby Back Ribs & Pulled Pork combined with scratch kitchen sides, ribs & sauces.
Full service Catering, box lunches & monthly BBQ Classes

