Station Pizza

Great Food. Good People. Our Community.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1531 W Mission Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (396 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$9.00
Breaded breast strips, plain or tossed in buffalo, bbq, or garlic butter. (4-6 strips per order depending on weight)
Build Your Own
French Fries$2.50
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Golden fried and served with house-made marinara.
Garlic Knots$8.00
Soft-baked knots tossed in garlic butter. house-made marinara.
Chicken Wings$13.00
8 jumbo wings, plain or tossed in buffalo, bbq, or garlic butter.
HALF & HALF Specialty Pizza
Antipasto$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, onion, bell pepper, pepperoncini, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella.
Station Deluxe
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olives, bell pepper, red onion, garlic.
Station Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons, mozzarella, basil, pepperoncini.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1531 W Mission Rd

San Marcos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
