Station Pizzeria

13008 Minnetonka Blvd.,

Popular Items

BONELESS WINGS$11.99
Served with celery and house made Blue Cheese or Ranch
12 PEPPERONI$14.99
CHEESE CURDS$7.99
Wisconsin cheese curds served with marinara
16 PEPPERONI$20.99
HOUSE SMOKED WINGS$11.99
Served with celery and house made Blue Cheese or Ranch
CHEESE BREAD$5.99
Mozzarella, garlic butter served with marinara
16 MARGHERITA$18.99
Fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, olive oil, red sauce
16 BUILD YOUR OWN$17.99
12 MARGHERITA$13.99
Fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, olive oil, red sauce
CAESAR$10.99
Roamine, bread crumbs, parmesan, and spanish anchovies.
Location

Hopkins MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
