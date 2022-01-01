Station 2
Station 2 was constructed in the former home of Engine Company 2. Built in 1899, the building housed Richmond’s 2nd city owned fire house.
Station 2 offers gourmet burgers, craft beers, wine, spirits, and a relaxed atmosphere.
- Vegetarian, Vegan, & Gluten Free Options
- Craft Beer & Cider
- Full Bar
- Family Friendly
- Late Night Hours
- Locally sourced ingredients: Buffalo Creek Beef, Manakintowne Specialty Growers, Homestead Creamery Ice Cream, Carter's Specialty Breads
We are proud to be a Virginia Green Certified Restaurant.
Food, beer, cider, & wine are available to go from 11am - Midnight for carry out or parking lot pick up!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2016 East Main St • $$
Location
2016 East Main St
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
