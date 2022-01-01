Go
Toast

Station 2

Station 2 was constructed in the former home of Engine Company 2. Built in 1899, the building housed Richmond’s 2nd city owned fire house.
Station 2 offers gourmet burgers, craft beers, wine, spirits, and a relaxed atmosphere.
- Vegetarian, Vegan, & Gluten Free Options
- Craft Beer & Cider
- Full Bar
- Family Friendly
- Late Night Hours
- Locally sourced ingredients: Buffalo Creek Beef, Manakintowne Specialty Growers, Homestead Creamery Ice Cream, Carter's Specialty Breads
We are proud to be a Virginia Green Certified Restaurant.
Food, beer, cider, & wine are available to go from 11am - Midnight for carry out or parking lot pick up!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2016 East Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)

Popular Items

CLASSIC STATION 2$13.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese
BEERFEST$13.00
topped with two potato chips, bacon, onion straws, & house made beer cheese
BBQ BARISTA$13.00
coffee-rubbed burger topped with bacon, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, & BBQ sauce
MUSHROOM SWISS$13.00
Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese, and our house made garlic aioli.
CHOW BELLA$13.00
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
BLACK & BLEU BURGER$13.00
blackened seasoned burger, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, & onion straws
GRILLED CHEESE BURGER$13.00
sandwiched between cheddar & mozzarella grilled cheese
*Add bacon or more cheese under Burger Mods & Add Ons
*Recommended on Texas toast
GEORGE ORWELL$13.00
topped with two fried eggs, bacon, mozzarella cheese, & served on mayo grilled bread
*Recommended on Texas toast
NEW NEW MEXICO$13.00
topped with pepper jack cheese, roasted green chile pepper, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, & jalapeno-corn salsa
GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER$4.50
Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2016 East Main St

Richmond VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

LuLu’s Restaurant

No reviews yet

Southern Comfort Brunch food, served in an exciting and industrial space! Mimosas and Bloody Marys flow like water!

Grilled Meats & Treats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JewFro

No reviews yet

JewFro is a unique fusion of Jewish and African Cuisines. Designed to bring people together and embrace our differences AND our similarities.

C'est le Vin Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston