Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

4744 Liberty Ave

Bloomfield, PA 15224

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Grilled Sirloin For 2$60.00
Marinated and roasted sirloin served medium rare, served with
Crispy fried cauliflower
Roasted garlic custard
Miso mushrooms and onions
natural jus
little gem salad for 2
Popcorn Panna Cotta
Station Burger$20.00
onion jam, onion ring, asiago fondue, fries
Lunch Tagliatelle For 2$55.00
With you from the start! Tagliatelle noodles tossed in a smokey pork broth with smoked pork shank, sofrito, parmesan reggiano and 2 1hr eggs.
2 orders of Tagliatelle
Little gem salad for 2
Popcorn Panna Cotta
Lunch Roasted Carrot$13.00
Fresh cheese, harissa, pomegranate curd, chickpea fritter, frisse
Lunch Fish Sandwich$15.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

4744 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield PA 15224

