Station 49 Pizza

Fishack Vero Beach

Chef Mitchell Weiss and his family have been successful local restaurateurs for over two decades, and in 2011, they decided to realize their dream of bringing a taste of the sea to Vero Beach. At Fishack, we serve fresh, flavorful seafood alongside a full bar and an incredible margarita list. And to match the flavor on our plates, we keep our space colorful, fun, and casual, from our breezy outdoor patio to our relaxed dining room. If you're looking to grab some serious seafood in a laid-back atmosphere, steer your ship toward Fishack.

