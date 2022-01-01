Go
Station 49 Pizza

Located in downtown Vero Beach, Station 49 serves up Neapolitan Pizza and other delicious dishes using a wood burning oven.

1802 Old Dixie Highway

Popular Items

Chopped Cobb Salad$14.50
mixed greens, tomato, bacon, avocado, crumbled egg, roast chicken + bleu cheese w. creamy white balsamic vinaigrette
Wood Fired Meatballs$10.00
with a dollop of ricotta cheese
NY Classic Pizza$14.00
san marzano tomato sauce + grande mozzarella cheese
Chicken Milanese$19.00
w. arugula, tomato + red onion salad
Garden Pie 9"$12.50
broccoli, spinach, mushroom, tomato, charred red onion + marinated peppers over san marzano tomato sauce + grande mozzarella cheese
Greek Salad$12.50
romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, red onion + feta cheese w. red wine- oregano vinaigrette
Arancini$11.00
crispy, cheesy, risotto balls w. san marzano tomato dipping sauce
Cavatelli Sausage + Broccoli$17.00
garlic, white wine + pecorino cheese
Margherita Pizza$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese + fresh basil
Location

1802 Old Dixie Highway

Vero Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
