Station Bar & Curio
Where everyone can hang like a local. Rotating selection of NY State (and vicinity) craft brews & spirits, a small bar bites menu, live music, pool tables, indoor & outdoor seating, and lots of love.
101 Tinker Street
Location
101 Tinker Street
Woodstock NY
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
