Station Bar & Curio

Where everyone can hang like a local. Rotating selection of NY State (and vicinity) craft brews & spirits, a small bar bites menu, live music, pool tables, indoor & outdoor seating, and lots of love.

101 Tinker Street

101 Tinker Street

Woodstock NY

Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
