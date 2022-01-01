Go
Email unit278station@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

101 Station Drive

Popular Items

16.9oz AQUAFINA
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$4.99
ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER
20oz SODA$1.29
DAILY SOUP SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
20oz SMARTWATER$2.19
Location

101 Station Drive

Westwood MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
