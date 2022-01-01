Go
Stats Bar and Grille

Dinner, drinks, weekend brunch, Sunday Funday...Stats is your answer

77 Dorchester St

Popular Items

Spinach Apple$13.00
baby spinach, candied pecans, cranberries, red peppers, apples, feta cheese, lemon poppy seed dressing
House Burger$14.00
Steak Spring Rolls$14.00
Chipotle Sauce
Buffalo Tenders$12.00
blue cheese dressing
Chicken Tender$12.00
sweet and sour sauce
SD French Fries$6.00
Cajun Chicken Tender$12.00
jalapeno ranch
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Turkey Chili$9.00
Melted cheddar, served w/ corn tortilla chips
Location

South Boston MA

South Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
