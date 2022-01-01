STAX Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy great wines and awesome food all on Morro Bay's Embarcadero.
1099 Embarcadero
Location
Morro Bay CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
