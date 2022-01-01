Go
Toast

STAX Wine Bar

Come in and enjoy great wines and awesome food all on Morro Bay's Embarcadero.

1099 Embarcadero

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1099 Embarcadero

Morro Bay CA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

839 Morro Bay Road, Morro Bay, CA, 93442

The Savory Palette

No reviews yet

As a retail wine shop, we specialize in boutique wines from our local Central Coast AVA's, other California AVA's and a few international favorites as well. Come relax in beautiful Morro Bay with a glass of great wine, pint of craft beer, Cheese & Charcuterie, or another tasty tapas.
We look forward to welcoming you into our palette of colors, flavors, art and live music (coming back asap)!
Cheers!
Nancy & Tammy

The Clubhouse Grill - At Sea Pines

No reviews yet

The Clubhouse Grill @ Sea Pines- Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Daily.

Rock N Osos Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston