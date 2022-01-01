Go
Stay Social Tap & Table

7025 Evans Town Center Blvd Suite 205

Popular Items

Sparti-choke Tarts$12.00
six creamy spinach and artichoke phyllo tarts, topped with parmesan cheese; created by our very talented culinary artist, Aubrey Watts (#illreachit)!
Caribbean Beef Taco$15.00
Chocolate coconut braised beef served on corn tortillas & topped with pickled onion, sliced jalapeno, avocado, cotija cheese & a paprika crema drizzle.
Stay Loaded Nachos$14.00
Corn tortilla chips drizzled with house house ale queso, jalapenos, green onions, paprika crema & topped with chopped chef’s best pork belly burnt ends.
Charcuterie STAY Board$15.00
Chef’s choice of cured meats, classic & imported cheeses, assorted nuts, fresh berries, pickled veggies, house olives & spiced mustard.
Stay Holiday Meatballs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce$14.00
6 roasted ground herb beef and pork meatballs with bourbon bbq sauce
Renee’s Boujee Grilled Cheese$10.00
Gluten-Free bread toasted with a creamy garlic & herb butter, manchego & provolone cheeses melted into apple cider caramelized onion jam & served with tomato basil bisque perfect for dipping!
Portabella Shroom Floats$11.00
duo of hearty mushroom floats topped two ways, robust ratatouille and whipped garlic cheese and chorizo spread
Chef's Best Porkbelly Burnt Ends$15.00
White oak & hickory smoked cubed pork belly tossed in sweet heat BBQ sauce, then smoked to perfection & served atop a tangy ginger slaw.
Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs$11.00
Creamy deviled eggs our very own devilish way! Pimento cheese blended with Will’s Dills Backwoods B&B Pickles - “little less sweet, little more heat”. #ilovewillsdills
Buffalo Kickin’ Chicken Tarts$12.00
creamy buffalo chicken dip in a phyllo tart, topped with blue cheese; created by our very talented culinary artist, Gralyn Harris (#86that)!

Location

Evans GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
