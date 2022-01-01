Stay Classy Waco
A modern bar & kitchen in the heart of downtown Waco featuring amazing wine, great local brews, and will soon feature some great cocktails! Remember to Always Stay Classy, Waco.
723 Austin Ave Unit 1
Location
723 Austin Ave Unit 1
Waco TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Mamaka Bowls - Waco, TX
Let's Live a Life Well Lived!
Coach's Smoke - Waco (New)
Come in and enjoy!
Po' Boy Place
New Orleans style Sandwiches and Fries
Village Pizzeria @ Union Food Hall
Come in and enjoy!