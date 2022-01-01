Go
StayNaked Kitchen - East Side

6130 E. Speedway Blvd

Popular Items

Ground Angus Beef, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Cauliflower$8.75
Ground Angus Beef, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Cauliflower
PROTEIN: 42g CARBS:28g FATS: 27g
Rosemary Baked Chicken Breast$10.50
Rosemary Baked Chicken, Roasted Butternut Squash, Mustard Yukon Potato, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto
PROTEIN: 50g CARBS: 38g FATS: 30g
Roasted Chicken Breast, Steamed Broccoli, Organic Rainbow Carrots$8.50
Roasted Chicken Breast, Steamed Broccoli, Organic Rainbow Carrots
PROTEIN:44g CARBS:18g FATS:10g
Orange Chicken, Chive Rice, Roasted Brussels, Spicy Cashews, Orange Glaze$9.75
Protein: 42g - Carbs: 54g - Fat: 27g
Angus Beef Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Angel Hair Pasta, Asparagus, Mushroom, Arugula$11.99
Protein: 49g - Carbs: 36g - Fat: 17g
Reese's Fudge Energy Balls (3 Pack)$2.99
Protein: 4g - Carbs: 5 - Fat: 4 - Calories: 72 Macros Per Ball.
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Scented Jasmine Rice, Roasted Brussel Sprouts$8.50
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Scented Jasmine Rice, Roasted Brussel Sprouts
PROTEIN: 43g CARBS: 38g FAT
Ground Turkey Breast, Herb Asparagus, Roasted Butternut Squash$8.75
Ground Turkey Breast, Herb Asparagus, Roasted Butternut Squash
PROTEIN: 38g CARBS: 17g FATS: 3.5g
Tomatillo Turkey, Chorizo & White Cheddar Cauliflower, Garlic Charred Rainbow Carrots$9.75
Whole Turkey, That Bomb Tomatillo Sauce, Cauliflower, Pork & Beef Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Organic Rainbow Carrots, Garlic Puree
Protein: 43 Carbs: 15g Fats: 13g
Location

6130 E. Speedway Blvd

Tucson AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
