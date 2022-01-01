Go
Toast

Southern Tier Cleveland

Come in and enjoy!

811 Prospect Avenue East

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll 500mL$6.99
8.6% ABV Imperial Ale
Sapsquatch 500mL$10.99
13.7% ABV Bourbon-Barrel Aged Barleywine Style Ale
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, Lake Shore Fog Dill Pickle Relish on a Potato Bun
Vegetarian: No
Vegan: No
Dairy Free: No
Gluten Free: No
Smoked Wings$14.00
2XIPA BBQ sauce and Small Side of Fries
Vegetarian: No
Vegan: No
Dairy Free: Yes
Gluten Free: Fried in oil with gluten
Pretzel$8.00
IPA Cheese Sauce and Pale Ale Mustard
Vegetarian: Yes
Vegan: Yes, except beer cheese.
Dairy Free: Yes, except beer cheese.
Gluten Free: No
Iced Macchiato 4pk$17.99
10% ABV Imperial Milk Stout | 9.6oz Can
Salted Caramel Crowler
8.6% ABV Imperial Ale
Old Fashioned 500mL$10.99
16.1% ABV Barrel Aged Strong Ale
Unearthly Crowler
9.5% ABV Triple Dry Hopped DIPA
Cheesesteak$14.00
Sauteed Onions, IPA Cheese Sauce on Italian Hoagie
Vegetarian: No
Vegan: No
Dairy Free: No
Gluten Free: No
See full menu

Location

811 Prospect Avenue East

Cleveland OH

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Goma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clevelander Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Pizza (216)

No reviews yet

Pizza (216) - winners of the 2015 Cleveland Pizza Fest People's Choice, 2016 Cleveland Magazine Editor’s Choice, and 2017 Downtown Restaurant Week Judge's Choice Awards offers casual upscale service and decor inside the historic and beautiful Old Arcade Building. Pizza (216) focuses on handmade brick oven pizza, craft beer and craft cocktails, as well as full selection of wine. We offer a full evening dinner service and menu featuring small plates, appetizers and salads in addition to our delicious brick oven pizza.

Savour Coffee & Creations

No reviews yet

Featuring Lavazza Coffee, a premium Italian coffee blend. Pastries, sandwiches, wraps, soup of the day and gelato made fresh and daily by Alberto Leandri, Executive Chef of Il Venetian and Pastry Chef Noble Hopkins of Il Venetian.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston