Southern Tier Pittsburgh
Welcome to Southern Tier Brewing! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Ciders with Award Winning Food!
316 N Shore Drive
Popular Items
Location
316 N Shore Drive
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Shorty's Pins x Pints - North Shore
Retro-tainment is the magnet, but our culinary experience is founded on Latin inspired street food with a focus on quality local ingredients.
Our beverages use hand crafted syrups and pressed juices, there’s a selection of crafted batch cocktails as well as local and regional brews.
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
A wood-fired contemporary American concept brought to you by Chef Cory Hughes