Go
Toast

Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online

Cafe Divine will no longer be offering our grab and go service.
Chef Ray is still cooking and you can order by contacting him at chefray@stdave.org.
Holy Grounds will be open for retail business and coffee on Sunday's from 8:30 to 12:30
Holy Grounds Online will be open once again soon.

301 E. 8th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$12.95
All lunches include fruit salad, chips and a Cafe Divine sweet treat.
Last day to order is Thursday March 24th at noon!!!
SXSW 2022 Platinum Badge$500.00
New York Italian Sub$12.95
All lunches include fruit salad, chips and a Cafe Divine sweet treat.
Last day to order is Thursday March 24th at noon!!!
Turkey Croissant with Provolone and Pesto$12.95
All lunches include fruit salad, chips and a Cafe Divine sweet treat.
Last day to order is Thursday March 24th at noon!!!
lunch$10.00
Boxed Lunch Choices$12.95
Fresh fruit salad, Ms. Vicky’s sea salt chips, Café Divine cookie two-pack, and your choice of sandwich or salad.
See full menu

Location

301 E. 8th St

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Voodoo Doughnut

No reviews yet

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

Empire Control Room & Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Elephant Room

No reviews yet

Oldest Jazz Club in Texas. Live music 7 days a week 365 days a year.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston