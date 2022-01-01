Southern Tier Distilling Co. - P

Go
OPENING MARCH 4TH

3127 Lower Valley Road

4 PACK - Watermelon & Cucumber$5.99
What’s more pleasant than a cool slice of watermelon on sunny day? How about a seltzer that tastes just like that, plus a hint of cucumber. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
CASE - Variety Pack$26.99
With two cans of each flavor, this is a perfect pack for crowd pleasing or the fridge for whenever! Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
4 Pack - Vodka Transfusion$12.99
Thankfully, this classic golf course drink doesn’t require any skill to enjoy. Vodka in ginger ale, with a twist of lime and a splash of purple grape juice. At 8% alcohol by volume, Vodka Transfusion is just what the doctor ordered for golfers, duffers, and everyone in between.
S'mores Whiskey$26.99
Prominent notes of milk chocolate, marshmallow sweetness & crisp graham cracker make S’mores Whiskey an adult take on this fi reside favorite, just without the gooey mess.
Creme Brulee Whiskey Cream$24.99
As a distillery with deep roots in brewing, we couldn't help but be attracted to the big, bold flavors of the Blackwater Series made across the road at Southern Tier Brewing Company.
Overflowing with creamy richness, & notes of vanilla & caramelized sugar, CREME BRULEE WHISKEY CREAM LIQUEUR is everything one would expect from the classic dessert... & more.
Shake bottle lightly before pouring. Keep refrigerated after opening.
Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey$26.99
The candied apple is a standout treat
among so many festival favorites. Now,
imagine a grown up version, soaked in
whiskey, with fi re-hot spicy cinnamon
balanced by caramelized sugar & notes
of refreshingly tart apple. 35% ABV / 70 Proof
4 PACK - Mango & Peach$5.99
Mango & Peach is like a sunrise walk on the beach, only without the ridiculously early morning. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
Vodka$20.99
This is award winning vodka born from the land it calls home. Made from 100% New York State wheat and filtered to create smooth, clean spirit, this vodka still remembers when glaciers filled the valley here, which is one of the reasons it’s so good on ice. 40% ABV / 80 Proof
50ml - Pumking Whiskey$1.99
Same great liquid, just in a smaller size!
Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?
Pumking Whiskey$26.99
Pumking Whiskey is a spirited version of its namesake and a high proof addition to the royal family of Pumking beers from Southern Tier! With rich aromas of pie spice, buttery cream, and pie crust, Pumking Whiskey culminates in sweetness among mild whiskey notes that flavored whiskey drinkers have come to expect and is perfect as a shot, shooter, cocktail, or simply on the rocks. Of the many ways to enjoy it, one thing is certain: Pumking Whiskey a treat among tricks! 35% ABV / 70 Proof
Location

3127 Lower Valley Road

Parkesburg PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
