Go
Steak-Eez image

Steak-Eez

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

120 S Water St.

Kent, OH 44240

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

#1 The Steak-eez$8.99
OUR SIGNATURE SANDWICH. For those with a big appetite you can have it ALL. Ribeye steak, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, bacon bits, fries smothered in our
signature steak-eez sauce and with provolone cheese. Served with a fork.
#3 Original Philly$7.49
Ribeye steak, onions, green peppers, mayo and provolone cheese.
Small Fries$2.49
We hand cut our potatoes into beautiful French fry wedges every
morning. Never frozen.
Steak-eez Melt$4.99
Our juicy premium ribeye steak, onions, mushrooms smothered with our signature sauce and with your choice of cheese on garlic buttered bread.
Small cheese Fries$2.99
Drizzled with a hunger busting Cheez Whiz, our cheese fries will have
you coming back every night. Served with a fork.
#8 Steak & Cheese$6.49
Our juicy premium ribeye steak smothered with your
choice of cheese
Large Fries$3.79
We hand cut our potatoes into beautiful French fry wedges every
morning. Never frozen.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl$8.89
Our grilled and marinated chicken breast, bacon bits,
smothered in ranch, provolone/mozzarella cheese over a bed of fries! Served with a fork.
Large Bacon Cheese Fries$4.99
A well matched blend of Cheez-Whiz and bacon bits over fresh cut
fries. Served with a fork.
Steak-eez Bowl$9.99
Ribeye steak, onions, green peppers,
banana peppers, jalapenos, mushrooms, bacon bits,
smothered in our signature steak-eez sauce and shredded provolone/mozzarella cheese over a bed of fries! A whole lot of YUM
all in one. Served with a fork.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

120 S Water St., Kent OH 44240

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Wild Goats Cafe

No reviews yet

Your day is about to get even better!

Water Street Tavern Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ZEPHYR PUB

No reviews yet

The Zephyr Pub is located smack in the heart of downtown Kent. We attract students and locals with our three story patio, live music, awesome bar tenders, and our welcoming vibe. We have a full menu of draft beer, liquor, wine, and craft beers on draft and in cans and bottles. We have Karaoke every Monday, fundraisers for local charities, and live music.

Tree City Coffee & Pastry

No reviews yet

Branch Out. Drink Local.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Steak-Eez

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston