Steak-Eez
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
120 S Water St.
Kent, OH 44240
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
120 S Water St., Kent OH 44240
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Wild Goats Cafe
Your day is about to get even better!
Water Street Tavern Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
ZEPHYR PUB
The Zephyr Pub is located smack in the heart of downtown Kent. We attract students and locals with our three story patio, live music, awesome bar tenders, and our welcoming vibe. We have a full menu of draft beer, liquor, wine, and craft beers on draft and in cans and bottles. We have Karaoke every Monday, fundraisers for local charities, and live music.
Tree City Coffee & Pastry
Branch Out. Drink Local.