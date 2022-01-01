Steak N Egg Diner
Welcome to Steak-N-Egg where we specialize in good home cooking served in a warm, friendly atmosphere! Breakfast served 24/7! Steak-n-eggs our specialty! If you're Hungry! We're open!
4700 Wisconsin Avenue, NW
Location
Washington DC
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
