Go
Toast

Steak N Egg Diner

Welcome to Steak-N-Egg where we specialize in good home cooking served in a warm, friendly atmosphere! Breakfast served 24/7! Steak-n-eggs our specialty! If you're Hungry! We're open!

4700 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4700 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Confetti Play Cafe

No reviews yet

Confetti is a community cafe serving Ceremony coffee beverages, gourmet rice crispy treats, baked goods, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads, and hello fun kids meals. Order online and pick up outside at our walk-up window. Outdoor streatery seating available.

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Roaming Rooster

No reviews yet

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston