Steak 'N Egger

Serving Muskegon since 1977, Steak 'N Egger continues to be a local favorite for breakfast and lunch alike. Under new ownership since December 2015, we look forward to continuing the rich tradition of the almost four decades of providing quality food and service. Our full menu is available anytime and includes a wide array of classic American comfort food. Our completely remodeled interior is both warm and welcoming for catching up with an old friend or stopping for a quick bite on your way through town.

1535 Holton Rd • $

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Lover's Omelette$11.29
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, & American Fries Inside w/ Cheddar Cheese
Texas FT Breakfast$10.29
3 Slices Texas French Toast, Two Eggs Any Style, & Bacon or Sausage
Stuffed Hash Browns$10.79
Hash Browns, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Ranch, Cheddar Cheeese, and Choice of Toast
Egger Wrap$7.19
Mushrooms, Onion, Sausage, & Bacon in Scrambled Eggs and a Choice of Potatoes
Bacon$2.50
4 Slices Hickory Smoked Bacon
Southern Skillet$10.19
Choice of Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Breakfast Meat, Green Pepper, Onion,and Topped With Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Toast.
Stuff Hash Browns - 1/2$8.89
Hash Browns, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Ranch, Cheddar Cheeese, and Choice of Toast
Potato Side$2.00
Biscuits & Gravy$5.99
2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Location

1535 Holton Rd

Muskegon MI

