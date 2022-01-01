Go
Steakway American Grill

Delivering the freshest cheesesteaks, burgers, steaks, and more since 1987

1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219

Popular Items

All American$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup and Mustard
Texas Burger$10.99
Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, and BBQ Sauce
Wings Basket$9.99
5 Jumbo Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with Crispy Fries and Ranch or Blue Cheese
Fries$1.99
10 Wings$13.99
Ultimate Stuffed Potato$9.99
A Texas Sized Potato stuffed with your choice of tender Sirloin or Grilled Chicken with Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, freshly cut Green Onions, Butter and Sour Cream. Served with a side Garden or Caesar Salad.
Fajitas$9.99
Your choice of Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp perfectly seasoned and grilled with Green Peppers, Red Peppers, and Onions served with warm Flour Tortillas, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Homemade Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole
Ribeye$20.99
Full of flavor and grilled to perfection
8" Original$9.49
Provolone Cheese, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions, and Mayo
Finger Basket$9.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers served with Crispy Fries and your choice of Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, BBQ, or Honey Mustard for dipping
Location

1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219

Arlington TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
