Steakway American Grill
Delivering the freshest cheesesteaks, burgers, steaks, and more since 1987
1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219
Popular Items
Location
1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219
Arlington TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cartel Taco Bar
Come in and enjoy! Food and drink specials almost every day!
Mercury Chophouse - Arlington
Come in and enjoy!
The Chuggin Monk
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0211
Nothing Bundt Cakes