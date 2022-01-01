Go
Steakhouse 85

85 CHURCH STREET

Popular Items

Lobster risotto$19.00
8 oz Filet Mignon$45.00
A smaller version of our tender filet
18 oz Cowboy Ribeye$57.00
A bone-in, center cut, well marbled ribeye
Broccoli Au Gratin$9.00
Black Angus Burger$19.00
Cast Iron seared, shoestring fries, choice of cheese
Steak Cut Fries$8.00
12 oz Filet Mignon$55.00
Classic, center cut, Angus Tenderloin
Macaroni & Cheese$8.00
Honeycrisp apple salad$11.00
Cranberries, candied pecans, manchego & honey
Shoestring Fries$8.00
Location

NEW BRUNSWICK NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

