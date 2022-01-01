Go
Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder

Prime steaks, seafood, salads, delicious sides & sauces. Extensive wine list.

STEAKS

1922 13th St • $$$$

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)

Popular Items

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$26.00
Aioli, Grilled Lemon, Cornichon
Filet 8 oz$63.00
Hand-Cut French Fries$13.00
House Made Steak Sauce$4.00
Tuna Tartare$26.00
Crème Fraiche, Basil Pesto, Crostini
Baked Haricot Verts, Brie, Mushrooms, Crispy Garlic$14.00
The Wedge$16.00
Moody Blue, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing
Blue Cheese Bone Marrow Butter$5.00
Simple Salad$14.00
Market Greens, Herbs & Vegetables, Champagne Shallot Vinaigrette
Roasted Mushrooms$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1922 13th St

Boulder CO

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
