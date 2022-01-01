Go
Steam Boys- Cleveland TN

674 NW Paul Huff Pkwy unit 402

Popular Items

Side of Noodles 一碗面 lado de los fideos$3.00
Seared Pork 猪肉煎包 cerdo chamuscado$7.25
Seared Veg 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado$7.25
Beef Bao 牛肉包 bollo de ternera$4.25
Soda Can (12oz)$2.00
Coke, Pepsi, Ginger Ale, Crush, Diet Pepsi
Zha Jiang Noodles 炸酱面$13.50
Seared Beef 牛肉煎包 vaca chamuscado$7.25
Veggie Bao 蔬菜包 bollo de verduras$4.25
Pork Bao 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo$4.25
Bottled Drink$3.00
Location

674 NW Paul Huff Pkwy unit 402

Cleveland TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
