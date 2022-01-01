Steam Energy Harding
Come in and enjoy!
112 Harding Street
Location
112 Harding Street
Worcester MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya
FRESH ENERGY IN DOWNTOWN WORCESTER
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya is bringing fire to Worcester. The latest collaboration between Worcester’s own Son Vo of Kaizen and Pho Sure and Tam Le of Pho Linh and Reign Drink Lab, Chashu brings Japanese inspired fare to downtown Worcester. Power lunches, happy hours, and sophisticated nightcaps are about to be redefined.
This is the year of Chashu.
SmokeStack Urban Barbeque
Come in and enjoy!
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse
Handmade food and 20 craft beers on tap.
BirchTree Bread Company
Artisan bakery, specialty coffee, sandwiches, pastries, pizza, beer, wine usually in a cozy cafe environment, now available for curbside pick-up only at this time.