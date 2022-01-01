Go
Steamboat Sandwiches

SANDWICHES

2423 N. Central St. • $

Avg 4.9 (240 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Turkey$5.99
Build your own! Choose your toppings!
Loaded Potato Salad$2.49
Half Chipotle Turkey Club$6.79
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tiger Sauce
Half Steamboat$5.99
Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Exciter Sauce, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickle, Lettuce
Hand Shaken Lemonade$2.59
Iced Tea$1.99
Whole Steamboat$11.49
Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Exciter Sauce, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickle, Lettuce
Chips$1.37
Cookies$2.49
Chocolate Chip
Peanut Butter
Oatmeal Raisin
Half Italiano$6.99
Smoked Ham, Mild Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Mayo, White Onion, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2423 N. Central St.

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

