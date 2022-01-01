Steamboat Springs restaurants you'll love

Must-try Steamboat Springs restaurants

Skull Creek Greek image

 

Skull Creek Greek

635 Lincoln Ave Unit H, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Fries$4.00
Fries sprinkled with oregano, salt and spritzed with lemon and a side of harissa aioli.
Greek Salad$8.95
Romaine, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, feta, dolma and house dressing. Served with sliced pita and house made dressing.
Hades (Spicy)$9.95
Shawarma chicken, lettuce, grilled serranos, grilled peppers and onions, feta, harissa aioli and sriracha. Wrapped in a grilled pita.
More about Skull Creek Greek
Fiesta Jalisco Steamboat Springs image

 

Fiesta Jalisco Steamboat Springs

445 Anglers Drive STE 1, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beef Fajitas$20.95
Tender steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas$23.95
Shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Side Chips$2.99
More about Fiesta Jalisco Steamboat Springs
The Egg - Steamboat Springs image

 

The Egg - Steamboat Springs

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.99
Our thick-cut whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made to order.
Biscuits & Gravy With Eggs$13.99
Flaky biscuit halves topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of side.
Orange Juice$4.59
100% Pure Squeezed Juice
More about The Egg - Steamboat Springs
Taco Cabo image

 

Taco Cabo

729 yampa st., STEAMBOAT SPRINGS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips$2.50
We cut and fry our own chips and make all dips in house.
Lunch Bowl
Over greens, rise, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat and beans.
Lunch Taco
House made corn tortillas with rise, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat.
More about Taco Cabo
Tahk Omakase Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Tahk Omakase Sushi

737 Lincoln Ave Unit B, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TG Aka Miso Soup with Tofu$10.00
Red miso soup with medium firm tofu and green onion.
TG Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with eel sauce (6pcs)
TG California Roll$9.00
Canadian snow crab with avocado on the inside topped with roasted sesame seeds. (6pcs)
More about Tahk Omakase Sushi
Blue Sage Pizza image

 

Blue Sage Pizza

685 marketplace plz. c-8, Steamboat Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons. Choose additional toppings for $1 each.
10” Thin Crust$6.00
Our 10” Small is a personal size for 1 adult. Thin Crust is cooked till it’s crispy with no hand rolled edge.
10” Gluten Free$8.00
Our gluten free pizza comes on a cauliflower crust, and is only available in a personal size. Choose one of our specialty pies, or create your own from our list of toppings.
More about Blue Sage Pizza
Yampa Valley Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Yampa Valley Kitchen

207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Juice$8.00
Romaine, celery, cucumber, parsley, kale, lemon, ginger
Tuna Melt$17.00
tuna, carrot, celery, cornichon, dill, tomato, cheddar cheese, fried capers, herbs, shallot, sourdough
French Onion Soup$9.00
blue cheese, crouton, celery leaf
More about Yampa Valley Kitchen
Mambo - Steamboat Springs image

 

Mambo - Steamboat Springs

521 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN MILANESE$28.00
pan fried " red bird" chicken cutlet / arugula / radicchio / heirloom tomato / garlic confit / grana padano / saba
CAESAR$15.00
romaine / caesar dressing / grana padano / focaccia
CHICKEN PARMIGIANO$28.00
lightly breaded & fried "red bird" chicken / mozzarella / fresh mozzarella / spaghetti marinara
More about Mambo - Steamboat Springs
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Eggs Any Style Breakfast$10.00
Add ham, sausage patties, bacon or turkey links. Choice of potatoes, green Chile grits or hash browns and toast.
Cinnamon Roll$6.50
Our famous home made cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting.
Contains sunflower seeds.
Reuben$13.50
Grilled sliced marble rye, corned beef, sauerkraut, russian dressing and swiss cheese.
More about Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
Snow Bowl Steamboat image

BBQ • HOT DOGS

Snow Bowl Steamboat

2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.4 (269 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs$16.60
1/2 or full slab of baby back ribs, smoked over oak just until tender.
Grilled Corn on the Cob$2.77
Fresh sweet corn grilled in the husk and served with honey butter.
Potato Salad$3.69
Baked potato salad with jalapeno bacon, cheddar, and a hint of ranch.
More about Snow Bowl Steamboat
CRUISERS SUB SHOP image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

CRUISERS SUB SHOP

685 Marketplace Plz, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VEGGIE$9.99
Housemade Chipotle Hummus, Housemade Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Avocado, Tomato, Feta Cheese, and Organic Spring Mix.
CLUB$9.99
Antibiotic Free Turkey, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Guacamole, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch Dressing.
CUBAN$9.99
*Pressed Sandwich* Pulled Pork, Antibiotic Free Ham, Antibiotic Free Soppressata, Banana Peppers, Pickle, Provolone Cheese, and Spicy Mustard.
More about CRUISERS SUB SHOP
Hypnotic Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hypnotic Chicken

255 Anglers Drive Unit A, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.3 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$12.95
3 tenders served with a Belgian waffle dusted in powdered sugar with butter and syrup. Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot.
6 Piece Wings$11.95
1 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 1 dipping sauce.
12 Piece Wings$22.95
2 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauces.
More about Hypnotic Chicken
Apres Burger Bistro image

 

Apres Burger Bistro

2500 Village Drive, Steamboat Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cali$17.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef cooked medium, aged cheddar cheese,
avocado, arugula, tomato,
pickled red onion, pesto aioli on an artisan roll with fresh cut french fries unless alterations are made below. If no changes are needed, you don't need to click any of the buttons below. Just add to cart.
Power Salad$16.00
baby kale, spinach, arugula,
shaved Brussels sprouts, baby
beets, toasted pepitas, whipped
goat cheese, avocado, house made
champagne shallot vinaigrette served on the side, unless alterations are made below.
The Bomb$17.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef cooked medium, habanero pepper jack cheese,
pecan smoked bacon, lettuce,
tomato, chipotle mayo on an artisan roll with fresh cut french fries unless alterations are made below. If no changes are needed, you don't need to click any of the buttons below. Just add to cart.
More about Apres Burger Bistro
Otto Pint - Steamboat Springs image

 

Otto Pint - Steamboat Springs

700 Yampa Ave., Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Galileo$15.00
Garlic Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto. Topped with fresh spring mix, fresh tomatoes, roasted tomato vinaigrette, and balsamic drizzle
Smoked Duck$15.00
Chèvre spread, shaved duck breast, garlic, red onion, arugula
Caesar$13.00
otto PINT gastroteca's house version of the classic recipe with fresh croutons and Parmesan.
More about Otto Pint - Steamboat Springs
Yampa Sandwich Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring

Avg 4.4 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Italian Beef$12.79
Roast Beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion, garlic mayo, served hot on a French Baguette and with warm au jus.
Salad Box Lunch$12.79
Your choice of Greek, Cobb, Chicken Caesar, Panzanella, or Garden Salad – includes french baguette and fresh baked dessert or apple.
Yampa Cobb Salad$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

1898 Kamar Plaza, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Catfish Platter$16.00
Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Restaurant banner

TAPAS

Besame - Steamboat Springs

818 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.7 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)$7.00
2 Veggie Egg Rolls / Sweet & Sour Sauce
Croquetas de Jamón$12.00
Serrano ham, queso fresco, béchamel, pimenton aioli, scallion
Cannot be modified
Crab Rangoons (6)$10.00
6 Crab Rangoon / Hot Mustard / Sweet & Sour Sauce
More about Besame - Steamboat Springs
Restaurant banner

 

The Paramount - Colorado

1865 Ski Time Square Drive, Steamboat Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Paramount - Colorado
Restaurant banner

 

Trails End

1124 Yampa, Steamboat Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Trails End
Restaurant banner

 

Fiest Jalisco - CO

445 Anglers Drive STE 1, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fiest Jalisco - CO

