Steamboat Springs restaurants you'll love
Steamboat Springs's top cuisines
Must-try Steamboat Springs restaurants
Skull Creek Greek
635 Lincoln Ave Unit H, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Greek Fries
|$4.00
Fries sprinkled with oregano, salt and spritzed with lemon and a side of harissa aioli.
|Greek Salad
|$8.95
Romaine, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, feta, dolma and house dressing. Served with sliced pita and house made dressing.
|Hades (Spicy)
|$9.95
Shawarma chicken, lettuce, grilled serranos, grilled peppers and onions, feta, harissa aioli and sriracha. Wrapped in a grilled pita.
Fiesta Jalisco Steamboat Springs
445 Anglers Drive STE 1, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Beef Fajitas
|$20.95
Tender steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$23.95
Shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Side Chips
|$2.99
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
Our thick-cut whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made to order.
|Biscuits & Gravy With Eggs
|$13.99
Flaky biscuit halves topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of side.
|Orange Juice
|$4.59
100% Pure Squeezed Juice
Taco Cabo
729 yampa st., STEAMBOAT SPRINGS
|Popular items
|Chips
|$2.50
We cut and fry our own chips and make all dips in house.
|Lunch Bowl
Over greens, rise, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat and beans.
|Lunch Taco
House made corn tortillas with rise, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Tahk Omakase Sushi
737 Lincoln Ave Unit B, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|TG Aka Miso Soup with Tofu
|$10.00
Red miso soup with medium firm tofu and green onion.
|TG Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with eel sauce (6pcs)
|TG California Roll
|$9.00
Canadian snow crab with avocado on the inside topped with roasted sesame seeds. (6pcs)
Blue Sage Pizza
685 marketplace plz. c-8, Steamboat Spring
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons. Choose additional toppings for $1 each.
|10” Thin Crust
|$6.00
Our 10” Small is a personal size for 1 adult. Thin Crust is cooked till it’s crispy with no hand rolled edge.
|10” Gluten Free
|$8.00
Our gluten free pizza comes on a cauliflower crust, and is only available in a personal size. Choose one of our specialty pies, or create your own from our list of toppings.
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Yampa Valley Kitchen
207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Green Juice
|$8.00
Romaine, celery, cucumber, parsley, kale, lemon, ginger
|Tuna Melt
|$17.00
tuna, carrot, celery, cornichon, dill, tomato, cheddar cheese, fried capers, herbs, shallot, sourdough
|French Onion Soup
|$9.00
blue cheese, crouton, celery leaf
Mambo - Steamboat Springs
521 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|CHICKEN MILANESE
|$28.00
pan fried " red bird" chicken cutlet / arugula / radicchio / heirloom tomato / garlic confit / grana padano / saba
|CAESAR
|$15.00
romaine / caesar dressing / grana padano / focaccia
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANO
|$28.00
lightly breaded & fried "red bird" chicken / mozzarella / fresh mozzarella / spaghetti marinara
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Two Eggs Any Style Breakfast
|$10.00
Add ham, sausage patties, bacon or turkey links. Choice of potatoes, green Chile grits or hash browns and toast.
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.50
Our famous home made cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting.
Contains sunflower seeds.
|Reuben
|$13.50
Grilled sliced marble rye, corned beef, sauerkraut, russian dressing and swiss cheese.
BBQ • HOT DOGS
Snow Bowl Steamboat
2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs
|$16.60
1/2 or full slab of baby back ribs, smoked over oak just until tender.
|Grilled Corn on the Cob
|$2.77
Fresh sweet corn grilled in the husk and served with honey butter.
|Potato Salad
|$3.69
Baked potato salad with jalapeno bacon, cheddar, and a hint of ranch.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
CRUISERS SUB SHOP
685 Marketplace Plz, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|VEGGIE
|$9.99
Housemade Chipotle Hummus, Housemade Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Avocado, Tomato, Feta Cheese, and Organic Spring Mix.
|CLUB
|$9.99
Antibiotic Free Turkey, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Guacamole, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch Dressing.
|CUBAN
|$9.99
*Pressed Sandwich* Pulled Pork, Antibiotic Free Ham, Antibiotic Free Soppressata, Banana Peppers, Pickle, Provolone Cheese, and Spicy Mustard.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hypnotic Chicken
255 Anglers Drive Unit A, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.95
3 tenders served with a Belgian waffle dusted in powdered sugar with butter and syrup. Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot.
|6 Piece Wings
|$11.95
1 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 1 dipping sauce.
|12 Piece Wings
|$22.95
2 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauces.
Apres Burger Bistro
2500 Village Drive, Steamboat Spring
|Popular items
|Cali
|$17.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef cooked medium, aged cheddar cheese,
avocado, arugula, tomato,
pickled red onion, pesto aioli on an artisan roll with fresh cut french fries unless alterations are made below. If no changes are needed, you don't need to click any of the buttons below. Just add to cart.
|Power Salad
|$16.00
baby kale, spinach, arugula,
shaved Brussels sprouts, baby
beets, toasted pepitas, whipped
goat cheese, avocado, house made
champagne shallot vinaigrette served on the side, unless alterations are made below.
|The Bomb
|$17.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef cooked medium, habanero pepper jack cheese,
pecan smoked bacon, lettuce,
tomato, chipotle mayo on an artisan roll with fresh cut french fries unless alterations are made below. If no changes are needed, you don't need to click any of the buttons below. Just add to cart.
Otto Pint - Steamboat Springs
700 Yampa Ave., Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|The Galileo
|$15.00
Garlic Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto. Topped with fresh spring mix, fresh tomatoes, roasted tomato vinaigrette, and balsamic drizzle
|Smoked Duck
|$15.00
Chèvre spread, shaved duck breast, garlic, red onion, arugula
|Caesar
|$13.00
otto PINT gastroteca's house version of the classic recipe with fresh croutons and Parmesan.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring
|Popular items
|Hot Italian Beef
|$12.79
Roast Beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion, garlic mayo, served hot on a French Baguette and with warm au jus.
|Salad Box Lunch
|$12.79
Your choice of Greek, Cobb, Chicken Caesar, Panzanella, or Garden Salad – includes french baguette and fresh baked dessert or apple.
|Yampa Cobb Salad
|$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
Moe's Original BBQ
1898 Kamar Plaza, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Southern Fried Catfish Platter
|$16.00
Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
TAPAS
Besame - Steamboat Springs
818 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Veggie Egg Rolls (2)
|$7.00
2 Veggie Egg Rolls / Sweet & Sour Sauce
|Croquetas de Jamón
|$12.00
Serrano ham, queso fresco, béchamel, pimenton aioli, scallion
Cannot be modified
|Crab Rangoons (6)
|$10.00
6 Crab Rangoon / Hot Mustard / Sweet & Sour Sauce
The Paramount - Colorado
1865 Ski Time Square Drive, Steamboat Spring
Trails End
1124 Yampa, Steamboat Spring
