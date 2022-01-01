Steamboat Springs American restaurants you'll love
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
Our thick-cut whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made to order.
|Biscuits & Gravy With Eggs
|$13.99
Flaky biscuit halves topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of side.
|Orange Juice
|$4.59
100% Pure Squeezed Juice
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Yampa Valley Kitchen
207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Green Juice
|$8.00
Romaine, celery, cucumber, parsley, kale, lemon, ginger
|Tuna Melt
|$17.00
tuna, carrot, celery, cornichon, dill, tomato, cheddar cheese, fried capers, herbs, shallot, sourdough
|French Onion Soup
|$9.00
blue cheese, crouton, celery leaf
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, spinach, mushrooms, onion, red peppers, tomatoes, cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream & green onions. Served with home fried potatoes
(Vegan if modified)
|Two Eggs Any Style Breakfast
|$10.00
Add ham, sausage patties, bacon or turkey links. Choice of potatoes, green Chile grits or hash browns and toast.
|Bowl of Soup
|$6.00
Call us in or check our facebook page for daily soup selection.
Apres Burger Bistro
2500 Village Drive, Steamboat Spring
|Popular items
|Cali
|$17.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef cooked medium, aged cheddar cheese,
avocado, arugula, tomato,
pickled red onion, pesto aioli on an artisan roll with fresh cut french fries unless alterations are made below. If no changes are needed, you don't need to click any of the buttons below. Just add to cart.
|Power Salad
|$16.00
baby kale, spinach, arugula,
shaved Brussels sprouts, baby
beets, toasted pepitas, whipped
goat cheese, avocado, house made
champagne shallot vinaigrette served on the side, unless alterations are made below.
|The Bomb
|$17.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef cooked medium, habanero pepper jack cheese,
pecan smoked bacon, lettuce,
tomato, chipotle mayo on an artisan roll with fresh cut french fries unless alterations are made below. If no changes are needed, you don't need to click any of the buttons below. Just add to cart.