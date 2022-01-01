Steamboat Springs bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Steamboat Springs
More about Mambo - Steamboat Springs
Mambo - Steamboat Springs
521 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE
|$26.00
bolognese sauce of local beef & hot italian sausage / tagliatelle/ grana padano
|GAMBERETTI PICCANTI
|$28.00
fresh linguini / shrimp / calabrian chili / sun dried tomato / white wine / basil / grana padano
|CAESAR
|$15.00
romaine / caesar dressing / grana padano / focaccia
More about Snow Bowl Steamboat
BBQ • HOT DOGS
Snow Bowl Steamboat
2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs
|$16.60
1/2 or full slab of baby back ribs, smoked over oak just until tender.
|Grilled Corn on the Cob
|$2.77
Fresh sweet corn grilled in the husk and served with honey butter.
|Potato Salad
|$3.69
Baked potato salad with jalapeno bacon, cheddar, and a hint of ranch.
More about Hypnotic Chicken
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hypnotic Chicken
255 Anglers Drive Unit A, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.95
3 tenders served with a Belgian waffle dusted in powdered sugar with butter and syrup. Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot.
|6 Piece Wings
|$11.95
1 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 1 dipping sauce.
|12 Piece Wings
|$22.95
2 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauces.
More about Otto Pint - Steamboat Springs
Otto Pint - Steamboat Springs
700 Yampa Ave., Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Sausage Bolognese
|$23.00
A creamy sage-infused traditional meat sauce tossed with pappardelle noodles, finished with basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano
|The Riviera
|$16.00
Spanish chorizo, pepperoni, salami, feta, diced tomatoes
|Smoked Duck
|$15.00
Chèvre spread, shaved duck breast, garlic, red onion, arugula