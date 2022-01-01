Steamboat Springs breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Steamboat Springs
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
Our thick-cut whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made to order.
|Biscuits & Gravy With Eggs
|$13.99
Flaky biscuit halves topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of side.
|Orange Juice
|$4.59
100% Pure Squeezed Juice
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Yampa Valley Kitchen
207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Green Juice
|$8.00
Romaine, celery, cucumber, parsley, kale, lemon, ginger
|Tuna Melt
|$17.00
tuna, carrot, celery, cornichon, dill, tomato, cheddar cheese, fried capers, herbs, shallot, sourdough
|French Onion Soup
|$9.00
blue cheese, crouton, celery leaf
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, spinach, mushrooms, onion, red peppers, tomatoes, cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream & green onions. Served with home fried potatoes
(Vegan if modified)
|Two Eggs Any Style Breakfast
|$10.00
Add ham, sausage patties, bacon or turkey links. Choice of potatoes, green Chile grits or hash browns and toast.
|Bowl of Soup
|$6.00
Call us in or check our facebook page for daily soup selection.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
CRUISERS SUB SHOP
685 Marketplace Plz, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|CUBAN
|$9.99
*Pressed Sandwich* Pulled Pork, Antibiotic Free Ham, Antibiotic Free Soppressata, Banana Peppers, Pickle, Provolone Cheese, and Spicy Mustard.
|ITALIAN
|$10.49
Anitbiotic Free Ham, Antibiotic Free Soppressata, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Pickle, Lettuce, Salt & Pepper, Italian Herbs, and Oil & Balsamic Vinegar.
|MEATBALL
|$9.99
Italian Style Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan, and Italian Herbs.