Steamboat Springs breakfast spots you'll love

The Egg - Steamboat Springs image

 

The Egg - Steamboat Springs

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.99
Our thick-cut whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made to order.
Biscuits & Gravy With Eggs$13.99
Flaky biscuit halves topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of side.
Orange Juice$4.59
100% Pure Squeezed Juice
Yampa Valley Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Yampa Valley Kitchen

207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Juice$8.00
Romaine, celery, cucumber, parsley, kale, lemon, ginger
Tuna Melt$17.00
tuna, carrot, celery, cornichon, dill, tomato, cheddar cheese, fried capers, herbs, shallot, sourdough
French Onion Soup$9.00
blue cheese, crouton, celery leaf
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burrito$12.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, spinach, mushrooms, onion, red peppers, tomatoes, cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream & green onions. Served with home fried potatoes
(Vegan if modified)
Two Eggs Any Style Breakfast$10.00
Add ham, sausage patties, bacon or turkey links. Choice of potatoes, green Chile grits or hash browns and toast.
Bowl of Soup$6.00
Call us in or check our facebook page for daily soup selection.
CRUISERS SUB SHOP image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

CRUISERS SUB SHOP

685 Marketplace Plz, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CUBAN$9.99
*Pressed Sandwich* Pulled Pork, Antibiotic Free Ham, Antibiotic Free Soppressata, Banana Peppers, Pickle, Provolone Cheese, and Spicy Mustard.
ITALIAN$10.49
Anitbiotic Free Ham, Antibiotic Free Soppressata, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Pickle, Lettuce, Salt & Pepper, Italian Herbs, and Oil & Balsamic Vinegar.
MEATBALL$9.99
Italian Style Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan, and Italian Herbs.
