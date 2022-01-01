Steamboat Springs sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Steamboat Springs
More about The Egg - Steamboat Springs
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
Our thick-cut whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made to order.
|Biscuits & Gravy With Eggs
|$13.99
Flaky biscuit halves topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of side.
|Orange Juice
|$4.59
100% Pure Squeezed Juice
More about CRUISERS SUB SHOP
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
CRUISERS SUB SHOP
685 Marketplace Plz, Steamboat Springs
|Popular items
|CUBAN
|$9.99
*Pressed Sandwich* Pulled Pork, Antibiotic Free Ham, Antibiotic Free Soppressata, Banana Peppers, Pickle, Provolone Cheese, and Spicy Mustard.
|ITALIAN
|$10.49
Anitbiotic Free Ham, Antibiotic Free Soppressata, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Pickle, Lettuce, Salt & Pepper, Italian Herbs, and Oil & Balsamic Vinegar.
|MEATBALL
|$9.99
Italian Style Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan, and Italian Herbs.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring
|Popular items
|BYO Turkey
Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
|Yampa Cobb Salad
|$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
|Dolomite
|$11.49
Prosciutto, genoa salami, sharp provolone, sweet roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine lettuce, red wine vinaigrette