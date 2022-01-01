Burritos in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve burritos

Fiesta Jalisco Steamboat Springs image

 

Fiesta Jalisco Steamboat Springs

445 Anglers Drive STE 1, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
27. Burrito & Enchilada$15.99
More about Fiesta Jalisco Steamboat Springs
The Egg - Steamboat Springs image

 

The Egg - Steamboat Springs

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sleeping Giant Burrito$16.99
Scrambled eggs with diced bacon, pork sausage, smoked ham, ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese inside our large chili flavored tortilla. Topped with Sausage Gravy and served with your choice of side.
More about The Egg - Steamboat Springs
Taco Cabo image

 

Taco Cabo

729 yampa st., STEAMBOAT SPRINGS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Burrito
Toasted flour tortilla with rise, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat and beans.
Breakfast Burrito$10.75
Toasted flour tortilla with potato, pico de gallo, egg, cheese, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat.
More about Taco Cabo
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$12.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, spinach, mushrooms, onion, red peppers, tomatoes, cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream & green onions. Served with home fried potatoes
(Vegan if modified)
Carnitas Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, shredded pork, cheddar, topped with chipotle crème, sour cream, guacamole. Served with home fried potatoes.
More about Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring

Avg 4.4 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$6.49
Flour tortilla, fresh egg, green chilis, chorizo, vegetarian refried beans, avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.

