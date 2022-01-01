Burritos in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve burritos
Fiesta Jalisco Steamboat Springs
445 Anglers Drive STE 1, Steamboat Springs
|27. Burrito & Enchilada
|$15.99
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|Sleeping Giant Burrito
|$16.99
Scrambled eggs with diced bacon, pork sausage, smoked ham, ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese inside our large chili flavored tortilla. Topped with Sausage Gravy and served with your choice of side.
Taco Cabo
729 yampa st., STEAMBOAT SPRINGS
|Lunch Burrito
Toasted flour tortilla with rise, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat and beans.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.75
Toasted flour tortilla with potato, pico de gallo, egg, cheese, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat.
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, spinach, mushrooms, onion, red peppers, tomatoes, cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream & green onions. Served with home fried potatoes
(Vegan if modified)
|Carnitas Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, shredded pork, cheddar, topped with chipotle crème, sour cream, guacamole. Served with home fried potatoes.