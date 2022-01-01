Caesar salad in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve caesar salad
Blue Sage Pizza
685 marketplace plz. c-8, Steamboat Spring
|Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons. Choose additional toppings for $1 each.
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Fajita Caesar Salad
|$15.95
Apres Burger Bistro
2500 Village Drive, Steamboat Spring
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
romaine, shaved parmesan,
garlic croutons, house made
Caesar dressing served on the side, unless alterations are made below.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring
|Caesar Salad
Bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Catering
|$49.00
Chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.