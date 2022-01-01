Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Steamboat Springs

Go
Steamboat Springs restaurants
Toast

Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve cake

The Egg - Steamboat Springs image

 

The Egg - Steamboat Springs

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$15.99
Two poached eggs with grilled lump crab cakes and tomato piled high on an English muffin and topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.
Apple Cinnamon Cake$11.49
Fresh apple slices and crunchy granola baked into our large whole-wheat pancake, sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with cinnamon butter.
Oatmeal Cake$12.49
Our gluten-friendly pancake is housemade with freshly ground oats, topped with strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar.
More about The Egg - Steamboat Springs
Apres Burger Bistro image

 

Apres Burger Bistro

2500 Village Drive, Steamboat Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lava Cake$10.00
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Apres Burger Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Steamboat Springs

Grilled Chicken

Omelettes

Croissants

Mussels

French Toast

Cheesecake

Tiramisu

Grits

Map

More near Steamboat Springs to explore

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Craig

No reviews yet

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston