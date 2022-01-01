Chicken salad in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve chicken salad
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Lg Chicken Salad
|$15.00
|Sm Chicken Salad
|$6.00
|Golden Beet & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Spring mix, romaine, caramelized yellow onions, goat cheese, grilled chicken, golden beets, toasted almonds and dijon vinaigrette.
Gluten free if not muffin.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
CRUISERS SUB SHOP
685 Marketplace Plz, Steamboat Springs
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.49
Cruisers Antibiotic Free Chicken Salad (Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Apples), Provolone, Red Onions, Lettuce, and Raspberry Pecan Vinaigrette
|CHICKEN SALAD SIDE
|$5.99
Side of Cruisers Antibiotic Free Chicken Salad (Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Apples).
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring
|BYO Curry Chicken Salad
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Catering
|$49.00
Chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.