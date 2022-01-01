Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs restaurants
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve chicken salad

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Chicken Salad$15.00
Sm Chicken Salad$6.00
Golden Beet & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Spring mix, romaine, caramelized yellow onions, goat cheese, grilled chicken, golden beets, toasted almonds and dijon vinaigrette.
Gluten free if not muffin.
CRUISERS SUB SHOP image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

CRUISERS SUB SHOP

685 Marketplace Plz, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD$10.49
Cruisers Antibiotic Free Chicken Salad (Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Apples), Provolone, Red Onions, Lettuce, and Raspberry Pecan Vinaigrette
CHICKEN SALAD SIDE$5.99
Side of Cruisers Antibiotic Free Chicken Salad (Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Apples).
Yampa Sandwich Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring

Avg 4.4 (216 reviews)
Takeout
BYO Curry Chicken Salad
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Catering$49.00
Chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
