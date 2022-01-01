Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs restaurants
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve chili

The Egg - Steamboat Springs image

 

The Egg - Steamboat Springs

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chili Chicken Hash$15.49
All-natural white chicken mixed with ranch potatoes, jalapenos, green peppers, and roasted onions. Topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green chili, two eggs* any style, sour cream and avocado mash. Served with a flour tortilla.
Sunshine Chili Rellenos$16.49
Whole Roasted green chile strips filled with your choice of chorizo sausage or pork carnitas and Pepper Jack cheese, folded inside lightly cooked whipped eggs. Topped with salsa or green chili, lettuce, diced tomatoes, fresh smashed avocado, sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with your choice of side.
Mambo - Steamboat Springs image

 

Mambo - Steamboat Springs

521 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small SALAMI & CALABRIAN CHILI$15.00
marinara / buratta cheese / basil
