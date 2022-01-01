Chili in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve chili
More about The Egg - Steamboat Springs
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|Green Chili Chicken Hash
|$15.49
All-natural white chicken mixed with ranch potatoes, jalapenos, green peppers, and roasted onions. Topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green chili, two eggs* any style, sour cream and avocado mash. Served with a flour tortilla.
|Sunshine Chili Rellenos
|$16.49
Whole Roasted green chile strips filled with your choice of chorizo sausage or pork carnitas and Pepper Jack cheese, folded inside lightly cooked whipped eggs. Topped with salsa or green chili, lettuce, diced tomatoes, fresh smashed avocado, sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with your choice of side.