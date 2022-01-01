Cobb salad in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve cobb salad
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|COBB Salad
|$15.49
Fresh mixed salad greens, topped with all-natural chicken, pecan-smoked bacon, tomatoes, fresh avocado, chopped egg and Bleu Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring
|Cobb Salad - Catering
|$53.00
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
|Yampa Cobb Salad
|$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing