Cobb salad in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs restaurants
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Egg - Steamboat Springs image

 

The Egg - Steamboat Springs

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COBB Salad$15.49
Fresh mixed salad greens, topped with all-natural chicken, pecan-smoked bacon, tomatoes, fresh avocado, chopped egg and Bleu Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Yampa Cobb Salad image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring

Avg 4.4 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad - Catering$53.00
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
Yampa Cobb Salad$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
