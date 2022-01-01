French toast in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve french toast
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|French Toast (1pc)
|$5.49
A single piece of thick-cut sourdough dipped in our housemade batter and griddled golden brown.
|French Toast
|$10.99
Three pieces of thick-cut sourdough bread dipped in our housemade batter and griddled golden brown. Topped with butter and powdered sugar.
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Yampa Valley Kitchen
207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs
|Banana Foster French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche french toast, banana foster, banana chips, candied pecans, cocoa nibs, chantily cream, maple syrup
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Kids French Toast With Strawberries & Whipped Cream
|$5.95
|Cinnamon French Toast (2)
|$10.95
Homemade cinnamon loaves turned I to French toast, topped with honey butter & powdered sugar.
(Contains sunflower seeds)
|Traditional French Toast (3)
|$10.95
GF with modified bread
Topped with honey butter & powdered sugar