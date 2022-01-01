Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs restaurants
Toast

Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve french toast

The Egg - Steamboat Springs image

 

The Egg - Steamboat Springs

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast (1pc)$5.49
A single piece of thick-cut sourdough dipped in our housemade batter and griddled golden brown.
French Toast$10.99
Three pieces of thick-cut sourdough bread dipped in our housemade batter and griddled golden brown. Topped with butter and powdered sugar.
More about The Egg - Steamboat Springs
Yampa Valley Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Yampa Valley Kitchen

207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Foster French Toast$15.00
Brioche french toast, banana foster, banana chips, candied pecans, cocoa nibs, chantily cream, maple syrup
More about Yampa Valley Kitchen
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast With Strawberries & Whipped Cream$5.95
Cinnamon French Toast (2)$10.95
Homemade cinnamon loaves turned I to French toast, topped with honey butter & powdered sugar.
(Contains sunflower seeds)
Traditional French Toast (3)$10.95
GF with modified bread
Topped with honey butter & powdered sugar
More about Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
Apres Burger Bistro image

 

Apres Burger Bistro

2500 Village Drive, Steamboat Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$13.00
More about Apres Burger Bistro

