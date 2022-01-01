Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs restaurants
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

The Egg - Steamboat Springs image

 

The Egg - Steamboat Springs

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$14.49
A flour tortilla layered with refried beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese and two eggs any style. Topped with salsa or green chili, sour cream and fresh smashed avocado. Served with choice of side.
More about The Egg - Steamboat Springs
Yampa Valley Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Yampa Valley Kitchen

207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$18.00
More about Yampa Valley Kitchen
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Tortillas topped with vegetarian refried beans, two eggs any style or seasoned tofu, choice of sauce, cheddar with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and green onions. Served with home fried red potatoes.
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Flour tortillas, 2 eggs or tofu, vegetarian refried beans, choice of pork or veggie green chili, cheddar, topped with sour cream, salsa, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & green onions, served with home fried potatoes (gf if modified green chili & corn tortillas)
(Vegan if modified)
California Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Corn tortillas, 2 eggs or tofu, black beans, veggie green chili, white cheddar, topped with avocado, sour cream & green onions. Served with hash browns
Add chorizo 2.00
(Gf if modified green chili) (vegan if modified)
More about Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
Apres Burger Bistro image

 

Apres Burger Bistro

2500 Village Drive, Steamboat Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
More about Apres Burger Bistro

