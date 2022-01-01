Huevos rancheros in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.49
A flour tortilla layered with refried beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese and two eggs any style. Topped with salsa or green chili, sour cream and fresh smashed avocado. Served with choice of side.
Yampa Valley Kitchen
207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs
|Huevos Rancheros
|$18.00
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
Tortillas topped with vegetarian refried beans, two eggs any style or seasoned tofu, choice of sauce, cheddar with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and green onions. Served with home fried red potatoes.
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
Flour tortillas, 2 eggs or tofu, vegetarian refried beans, choice of pork or veggie green chili, cheddar, topped with sour cream, salsa, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & green onions, served with home fried potatoes (gf if modified green chili & corn tortillas)
(Vegan if modified)
|California Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
Corn tortillas, 2 eggs or tofu, black beans, veggie green chili, white cheddar, topped with avocado, sour cream & green onions. Served with hash browns
Add chorizo 2.00
(Gf if modified green chili) (vegan if modified)