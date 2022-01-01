Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Steamboat Springs

Go
Steamboat Springs restaurants
Toast

Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve omelettes

The Egg - Steamboat Springs image

 

The Egg - Steamboat Springs

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Denver Omelette$14.99
Smoked ham, roasted onions, green peppers and melted Jack and Cheddar.
Spinach Bacon Mushroom Omelette$15.49
Spinach, bacon, roasted crimini mushrooms and melted Swiss, topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with your choice of side and an English muffin.
Egg-Ceptional Omelette$15.99
Sausage, smoked ham, bacon, roasted tomatoes, onions and crimini mushrooms with melted Jack and Cheddar. Topped with sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with your choice of side and an English muffin.
More about The Egg - Steamboat Springs
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Omelette$14.75
Western Omelette$14.00
Thin sliced ham, red peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheddar. Choice of side & toast
Greek Omelette$13.50
Spinach, feta, artichoke hearts, tomatoes & parmesan. Served with choice of side & toast
More about Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Steamboat Springs

Quesadillas

Pancakes

Chili

Belgian Waffles

Grits

Tuna Salad

Garden Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Steamboat Springs to explore

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Craig

No reviews yet

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston