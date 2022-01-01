Omelettes in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve omelettes
More about The Egg - Steamboat Springs
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|Denver Omelette
|$14.99
Smoked ham, roasted onions, green peppers and melted Jack and Cheddar.
|Spinach Bacon Mushroom Omelette
|$15.49
Spinach, bacon, roasted crimini mushrooms and melted Swiss, topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with your choice of side and an English muffin.
|Egg-Ceptional Omelette
|$15.99
Sausage, smoked ham, bacon, roasted tomatoes, onions and crimini mushrooms with melted Jack and Cheddar. Topped with sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with your choice of side and an English muffin.
More about Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$14.75
|Western Omelette
|$14.00
Thin sliced ham, red peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheddar. Choice of side & toast
|Greek Omelette
|$13.50
Spinach, feta, artichoke hearts, tomatoes & parmesan. Served with choice of side & toast