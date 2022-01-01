Pulled pork sandwiches in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.50
Grilled sliced sourdough, barbecue pulled pork, cole slaw, pickles and provolone.
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
1898 Kamar Plaza, Steamboat Springs
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo
|$8.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo
|$8.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles