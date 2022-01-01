Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs restaurants
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.50
Grilled sliced sourdough, barbecue pulled pork, cole slaw, pickles and provolone.
More about Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
Item pic

 

Moe's Original BBQ

1898 Kamar Plaza, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo$8.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo$8.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

